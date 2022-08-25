Nothing to prove: Adriano Moraes feels his legacy set in stone after first win over Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes has taken out some of the biggest names in the sport to cement his reputation as one of the most dangerous flyweight fighters in the world. One such opponent is MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Due to his laundry list of victories throughout his tenure at the Singapore-based organization, the Brazilian feels he has sealed his status as one of the best in the business.

While he views his rematch against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 as a chance for him to build his legacy, Adriano Moraes reckons that he has nothing left to prove in this day and age.

He told The MMA Super-Fan:

“Yes, I think I’m already in the middle of the best in the world. You know, I have a solid career in one of the best organizations in the world. We can say that worldwide. I don’t have anything to prove anymore. I think we’re going to fight this fight, just to challenge myself and make this job done.”

A second emphatic victory over the 12-time flyweight world champion could push the Brazilian star towards his career goal. He dominated the American legend in their world title showdown last year, putting his rival's lights out with a knee to the head slightly before the midway point of the second round.

Adriano Moraes would love to score another finish in his upcoming bout, and this time he's aiming to achieve it by forcing ‘Mighty Mouse’ to tap. Johnson will be a challenging test for the BJJ black belt, however. The Washington native's record speaks for itself, and the GOAT status isn't adorned onto just anyone.

But ‘Mikinho’ is the top dog in the flyweight division, and he will show why this Friday, August 26.

Adriano Moraes’ intense BJJ can force a tap from ‘Mighty Mouse’

Adriano Moraes’ dedication to BJJ has taken him to the top of the MMA world in ONE Championship. The ONE flyweight world champion has brought his skills to bear many times, as half of his 20 victories have been achieved via submission.

He is extremely good at transitioning on the canvas while forcing his opponent into unwanted positions.

Something he does very well are head and arm chokes, in particular. Fun fact – all his submission wins have come by guillotine, arm-triangle, brabo, and rear naked choke.

These chokes are effective from almost anywhere, with the attack coming from both the attacker’s arm and the opponent’s shoulder. If he can get the upper hand against Johnson this Friday with another submission win, the Brazilian can show why he truly has nothing left to prove inside the circle.

