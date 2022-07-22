“I don’t think I have anything to prove” - Adriano Moraes says his legacy is set in stone

Adriano Moraes knows that his knockout win over Demetrious Johnson was no fluke, no matter what a few detractors stated back in 2021.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion said at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles that he’s already cemented his place in the pantheon of mixed martial arts after beating the man considered the greatest of all time.

Moraes stressed that he’s not seeking further validation if he beats Johnson in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26, which broadcasts on Prime Video during US primetime.

The Brazilian star said:

“No, I think I already proved it, my power. I showed everybody where I came from and what I do in my style of fighting. I don’t think I have anything to prove, but of course, I like to challenge myself. DJ is the greatest of all time, and sharing the circle with him again will be amazing.”

Johnson, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion, challenged Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 in an attempt to become the first fighter to win gold in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

After a tense back-and-forth, Adriano Moraes sent shockwaves into the sporting world when he knocked out 'Mighty Mouse' with a lightning-quick knee strike in the second round. Moraes’ victory marked the first time that Johnson was ever finished in a match.

Since his victory over the American, ‘Mikinho’ has added another successful world title defense to his belt when he submitted Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X.

Adriano Moraes is thrilled to fight on North American screens

Adriano Moraes is already an established superstar, but he wants to further elevate his brand in the broader North American landscape, and now he can do just that.

ONE on Prime Video 1 is the first ONE Championship card that will be streamed on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, and Moraes’ rematch against Johnson is the fitting headliner for ONE’s breakthrough in the US and Canada.

'Mikinho' said he’s beyond excited to headline ONE Championship's first Amazon card and feels that the opportunity to fight on the first Amazon card is like a present given to him:

“I think I’m feeling blessed to be on the frontline, and this is the biggest event ever in ONE Championship. I have been in the company for a long time. I feel like I’m gifted. I’m excited. Let’s go do everything again and still.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far