Adriano Moraes shows off athleticism with backflip burpees

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes continues to wow the world with his bag of tricks.

This time, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist revealed his athleticism by doing ‘x’ amount of backflip burpees to promote his upcoming world title bout against American juggernaut, Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

ONE Championship released the promotional clip on behalf of the world champion to reel in the fans before the eventful day with the caption:

"ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes is a MACHINE 🤖 "Mikinho" defends his throne against Demetrious Johnson for the second time on August 26 at ONE 161! 👊 @moraesadrianomma"

Fans from across the spectrum are over the moon with Moraes’ new video, showering the young Brazilian with words of support for his upcoming title bout.

A couple of comments stood out with one fan saying:

"Best burpee Eva 🔥"

Another excited fan said:

"The CHAMP is here!! 🔥🔥#andstill"

Adriano Moraes will once again put his skills to the test against one of the most recognizable names in the world of mixed martial arts. ‘Mikinho’ needs to be in the best shape he’s ever been if he is to make another convincing stop on another world stage.

The two flyweight giants will meet again in the Circle for the second time on US Primetime on August 26, 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Adriano Moraes goes stealth mode against Japanese powerhouse Yuya Wakamastsu at ONE X

Adriano Moraes went stealth against Japanese powerhouse Yuya Wakamatsu last March at ONE X. After pulling off the upset in beating ‘Mighty Mouse’ at ONE on TNT 1 last year, ‘Mikinho’ successfully defended his world title against ‘Little Piranha' in dominant fashion.

The fight was an absolute nail-biter. Wakamatsu and Moraes were two peas in a pod where power was concerned.

After two cautious rounds, Wakamatsu made the first mistake with a bad takedown that landed with his head under Moraes’ arm. Moraes immediately went for the guillotine choke and tapped the Japanese striker out in the third round, silencing the crowd.

‘Mikinho’ is in a league of his own. His ability to beat world class athletes in five rounds or less makes him one of the most respected and dangerous athletes of our generation. ONE 161 couldn’t come any sooner.

