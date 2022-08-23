Watch: Adriano Moraes catches foe in ‘banana split’ submission, can he do the same to Demetrious Johnson?

'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes is a dangerous Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. The 33-year-old is a nearly unstoppable on the ground, putting his astounding grappling on display in multiple ONE Flyweight World Championship bouts.

The first time he touched ONE gold, it was with a guillotine choke submission. He recently defended his throne at ONE X with the same submission. In his MMA career, the Brazilian fighter has been able to submit nearly half of his opponents.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip on Instagram showing how slick and skilled 'Mikinho' is on the ground. ONE shared:

Moraes is holding his opponents' foot in a 'banana split’ submission. The submission is highly painful as it puts tremendous pressure on the groin and overextends the knee.

Moraes has already said that when he rematches Demetrious Johnson at "ONE on Prime Video 1," he will be aiming for a submission win. The two fought last year and the Brazilian won by knockout, and now he wants to submit the MMA legend.

Adriano Moraes wants 'Mighty Mouse' to tap-out

The multi-time ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes wants to show off his submission skills even more and sees a great opportunity on August 26. After knocking out MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' a year ago, he next wants to collect a submission against him as well.

In an interview with ONE, the Brazilian-born fighter said:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

Moraes fully expects Johnson to come into their rematch with guns blazing. However, he said he will weather the storm in this exciting matchup and earn the victory. He continued:

“This is a fight that will be very busy. I believe [Demetrious Johnson] will be very hungry [in] this rematch. But I still believe I can submit him in the third or fourth round.”

The ONE Flyweight World Title will be on the line at "ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II," which will be broadcasted live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it airs in US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

