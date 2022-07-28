Relive the first time Adriano Moraes captured the ONE flyweight world title in 2014

Brazilian dynamo Adriano Moraes has had the longest run as ONE flyweight world champion in the promotion, enjoying three reigns at the top of the division. However, the first one could be his most memorable.

Back then, the 25-year-old Moraes faced Filipino flyweight superstar Geje ‘Gravity’ Eustaquio for the inaugural ONE flyweight world title. 'Mikinho' ended up winning via second-round guillotine choke submission.

ONE Championship recently revisited this fight by sharing it on their official YouTube channel for fans to watch. It’s interesting to see just how raw Moraes’ game was back then compared to the absolute near-perfect iteration of the world champion we see today.

"Before flyweight king Adriano Moraes defends his throne once more against MMA icon Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, relive his first World Title win over Filipino veteran Geje Eustaquio in 2014!"

Check out Moraes’ submission victory over Eustaquiao here:

In their 2014 fight, a young Adriano Moraes showed raw skills that he would later come to develop. Against the Filipino Eustaquio, Moraes struggled to earn a takedown or control in the clinch. He's since sharpened his wild striking as his career has progressed.

Moraes' submission victory was set up with a hard punch that rocked his opponent. He then secured a takedown and progressed to a submission.

Moraes and Eustaquio met twice more later in their careers. In 2018, ‘Mikinho’ lost a close split decision to the Filipino fighter, but quickly avenged this loss in 2019 and captured his world championship back.

World Champion Adriano Moraes returns on August 26

The Brazilian ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes has had an incredible world title run in ONE Championship. The skilled fighter has won the belt on three separate occasions and has defended it a total of four times.

The Brazilian-born fighter has impressive victories over fighters such as Yuya Wakamatsu, Danny Kingad, Kairat Akhmetov, and 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson was unbeaten in ONE and considered one of the greatest MMA fighters ever when Moraes stopped him with a knockout. This was the first time in history that anyone had finished Johnson.

The all-time MMA great will be looking to avenge this loss on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and air at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Moraes is confident going into this world title rematch. At the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference, the champion said:

“Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

