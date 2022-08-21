“The difference in this fight” - Danny Kingad says Adriano Moraes’ key improvement will help him retain belt

Former ONE flyweight world title challenger Danny 'The King' Kingad recently shared his thoughts on the epic rematch between ONE flyweight king Adriano Moraes and American MMA icon Demetrious Johnson.

Moraes famously made history by becoming the first man to knock out the legendary 'Mighty Mouse' in their historic clash last year. On August 26, at ONE on Prime Video 1, 'Mikinho' will try to do the unthinkable by defeating 'DJ' twice.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kingad said what the Brazilian world champion has to do to retain his belt come August 26:

"He [Moraes] moves around a lot more compared to when I fought him. His footwork has improved immensely, which has made him a more dangerous fighter, especially in the striking department. In turn, his improved striking has amplified his grappling threat. That’s what’s going to make the difference in this fight."

Indeed, movement and footwork have been some of Moraes' best weapons in his fights recently. Using his improved movement inside the circle can definitely create opportunities for Adriano Moraes to land his knockout punches or use his submission attacks.

Adriano Moraes excited to perform for North American audience in prime time

During a joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime to promote their historic partnership, Moraes spoke about the opportunity to fight in the first event of the 5-year deal.

'Mikinho' said:

“I think I’m feeling blessed to be on the frontline, and this is the biggest event ever in ONE Championship. I have been in the company for a long time. I feel like I’m gifted. I’m excited. Let’s go do everything again and still.”

The ONE flyweight world champion further expounded:

“Every fight of mine is a big moment for me, you know. I think this is just one more time that I enter the circle to defend my throne. And of course, I’m happy about the opportunity to be live on Amazon Prime, to touch the hearts of more of the US fanbase, to showcase my game plan, and do my best again.”

Not only is he a ferocious fighter, Adriano Moraes is also a kind man with a generous heart. He doesn't just want to keep winning, he also wants to put on a show for his fans and inspire millions of athletes and dreamers around the world.

