Adriano Moraes ‘excited’ to close the storybook on Demetrious Johnson rivalry

Adriano Moraes is no stranger to high-profile world championship rematches but at ONE Fight Night 10, he will take part in one of the biggest trilogy fights the sport has ever seen.

On May 5, Moraes will try to get revenge over Demetrious Johnson and claim the flyweight world championship back off of ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the process.

At ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021, the two elite flyweight competitors met for the first time, with Moraes successfully defending his title by shocking the world and becoming the first man to knockout the future hall of famer.

Johnson showed exactly why he is seen as one of the all-time greats in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year, beating Moraes with a highlight reel finish of his own.

Now tied at one knockout win each, Moraes and Johnson will settle their iconic rivalry on May 5 and the stage couldn’t be any better set for their trilogy bout.

ONE Fight Night 10 will see ONE Championship host its first ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado, Moraes and Johnson will close the show in style.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Adriano Moraes spoke about his anticipation for this contest, describing his rivalry with Demetrious Johnson as a “relationship”:

“Yes, I’m going to fight Demetrious Johnson again. It looks like a relationship, you know what I’m saying? We’re going to fight each other again for the third time. One knockout [coming] from each side. I’m excited to finish this story.”

Watch the full interview below:

Moraes will try to win back the flyweight world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

