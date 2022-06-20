"A dream come true" - Adriano Moraes on being in the first Amazon Prime main event

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes gets the chance to defend his title against Demetrious Johnson for a second time. The title rematch is scheduled for August 26 on ONE 161, and this will be the main event for ONE Championship's debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The ONE titleholder is excited about the opportunity. Speaking to South China Morning Post, Moraes said:

"Thank you Lord, thank you Jesus for putting us in US time prime. Because it's a big opportunity [for] me, and for Demetrious Johnson too, because [I] have the dream to bring the world championship to America, to open more space, more opportunities for every fighter to fight in the global stage. So I think it's going to be a dream come true to be in Amazon Prime."

Adriano Moraes first fought 'Mighty Mouse' in 2021 in which he successfully defended his title by knocking Johnson out. This was the first time in MMA history where Johnson had been stopped via TKO.

This time, Moraes said that he wants to stop DJ via submission. Speaking to SCMP MMA, the Brazilian champion said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect. The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu."

Watch the full interview below:

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson on Amazon Prime

The ONE flyweight championship will be on the line when Adriano Moraes meets Demetrious Johnson again. The two fighters will headline ONE 161, which is to be the first ONE event broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

When the deal was announced, the Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon, Marie Donoghue said:

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”

Between Johnson and Moraes, there is no animosity. The Brazilian-born fighter explained that the two of them are on good terms despite the fights. He said in an interview with SCMP MMA:

“Every time we fight in the same events, like our last event, we know each other so it’s always a pleasure to be in the same card as him because we learn a lot from Demetrious Johnson. Yes, we talk with each other, he’s a funny guy. He’s a good colleague at work.”

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is scheduled to headline ONE 161 which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far