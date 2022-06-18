"Submit this time"- Adriano Moraes' aim for the Demetrious Johnson rematch

Adriano Moraes is looking to stop Demetrious Johnson again in their rematch, but this time he wants a submission. The two are fighting again for the ONE Championship Flyweight title at ONE 161 on August 26.

Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' first met in 2021 when the champion, Moraes, successfully defended his title when he knocked out Demetrious Johnson. In the upcoming rematch, Moraes says he is looking to stop DJ via submission.

Speaking to SCMP Martial Arts, the champion said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect."

He went on to explain that while his striking has improved quite a lot over time, his focus in MMA is still on jiu-jitsu.

"The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve, my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

Impressively, Adriano Moraes has won half of his MMA fights by way of submission. He most recently defended his ONE Championship title when he submitted Yuya Wakamatsu via Guillotine earlier in 2022.

At ONE 161 on August 26 Moraes and Demetrious Johnson will have their title rematch and this fight event will be streamed through Amazon Prime Video.

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are respectful

There is no animosity between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. The two fought previously, which ended in KO, and they are to fight again. The two have fought at the same event and have spoken backstage many times.

Moraes recently explained in an interview that there is no bad blood between the two. Their relationship is more like co-workers. Speaking to SCMP Martial Arts, the Brazilian champion said:

“Every time we fight in the same events, like our last event, we know each other so it’s always a pleasure to be in the same card as him because we learn a lot from Demetrious Johnson. Yes, we talk with each other, he’s a funny guy. He’s a good colleague at work.”

The two good colleagues are set to meet in ONE Circle later this year at ONE 161.

