Adriano Moraes excited to fight again regardless of who he fights

Former ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes envisions himself continuing to fight, even if he loses to the reigning champion in his next bout.

The 34-year-old Brazilian veteran says he fights because it’s his job to do so.

In a recent interview with MMA Underground, Moraes explained what he wants to do after his trilogy with Demetrious Johnson this week.

‘Mikinho’ said:

“Yes of course, it’s not like I’m tired thinking about it you know because this is my job. I need to fight to provide for my family. I don’t care who I’ll be fighting, I’m happy to be healthy and do what I like to do, you know and to be fighting against somebody.”

Moraes will look to reclaim his ONE flyweight world title against the man who took it from him in Johnson.

Former flyweight king ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes will attempt to unseat reigning king and MMA legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Prior to the Johnson trilogy, Adriano Moraes was known as the man to beat in ONE Championship’s stacked flyweight division. Even when Johnson challenged ‘Mikinho’ for the belt the first time, Moraes was super confident.

Moraes infamously knocked Johnson out with a flying knee in their April 2021 encounter. It was the first stoppage loss of Johnson’s career, and a victory that introduced Moraes to casual American MMA fans.

