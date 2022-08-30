“Thank you for a great fight” - Adriano Moraes gives update, expresses desire for a trilogy with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes suffered his first knockout loss at ONE on Prime Video 1, but he’s already looking ahead to the next match.

Moraes lost the ONE flyweight world title to Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 this past Friday, August 26.

Throughout the match, the Brazilian fighter tried to once again maximize his reach advantage over ‘Mighty Mouse’ and was highly strategic with his attacks. Meanwhile, Johnson tried to push the pace, clearly motivated to avenge his own knockout loss.

In the fourth round, Johnson slipped past a left hook from Moraes and dropped a thunderous right hand that rocked the world champion, sending him backpedaling to the circle wall. The American would not let up though, following his rival all the way and delivering a piercing flying knee before walking away from a fallen Moraes.

On Twitter, Adriano Moraes let everyone know that he’s ok, and immediately called his shot against Johnson. He said:

“All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It was [an] honor [to] share the Circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1x1”

Adriano Moraes @adrianomkmoraes All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It’s was honor share the circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1x1 All right !!! I’m okay! Congratulations to @MightyMouse and thank you for a great fight. It’s was honor share the circle again with you, see you in a trilogy match !! 1x1

Is there a third match on the horizon for Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson?

Adriano Moraes delivered the knee heard around the world during his first meeting with Demetrious Johnson last year.

‘Mikinho’ was a massive underdog heading into his matchup with the American icon, but quickly showed the world that he’s just as good, if not better, than ‘Mighty Mouse’. In the second round of their match, an errant Johnson shot for a takedown that was quickly stuffed by Moraes.

With the distance closed, Johnson tried to mix it up with Moraes, but caught a right hand that rocked him. During a mad scramble, Johnson tried to get back on his feet, only to be caught with a precision knee to his head, a perfectly legal move under ONE Championship’s Global Martial Arts Rule Set.

It was the first stoppage loss in Johnson’s career and was hailed as ONE Championship's 2021 MMA Knockout of the Year.

Now that they each own the distinction of handing the other his first career knockout, it’s almost inevitable that these two will meet again for a trilogy fight. The only real question is, when that match will happen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard