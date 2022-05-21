"Good finish to Alyse!" - Adriano Moraes congratulates ATT teammate Alyse Anderson on ONE 157 win

Current ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes took to Twitter to praise American Top Team (ATT) teammate Alyse Anderson’s surreal comeback win at ONE 157 by posting:

"Oh yeah Good finish to Aylse!!! ATT"

The Michigan native called her shot earlier this week stating that she was going to finish the “Knockout Queen” Asha Roka on the ground. 'Lil' Savage' stayed true to her word and submitted Roka with a career-defining triangle choke in round 1.

ONE Championship posted the clip on Instagram with the caption:

"Alyse Anderson US sows MASSIVE heart, coming back to submit Asha Roka in Round 1! @alyseanderson21

Asha Roka began the first round strong. The “Knockout Queen” closed the distance quickly with a flurry of strikes and connected with a straight hook that ultimately dropped Anderson to the mat.

Roka immediately pummeled her with massive blows while Anderson searched for the guard. After a bit of a struggle, Anderson managed to lock Roka’s arm into a submission. Roka tapped out but the Michigan native held on for a few seconds longer until the ref stopped her.

Alyse Anderson's post-fight interview

In the post-fight interview, Dominic Lau asked Alyse Anderson about Roka's powerful right hook that dropped her. Out of breath, the 27 year-old said:

“I was a little nervous, you know, she hits a lot harder than what I was expecting especially when I went to the ground and ended up on my back, I felt the arm bar was slipping and knew if she pulled it out, the transition was going to be there.”

Anderson continued by adding:

"I felt that her arm was a little bit in so I didn’t know. But I didn’t let go right away cause I actually didn’t feel her tap. So you know, my coaches say never let go until the ref pulls you off so I may have held that a little longer, on accident.”

The Michigan athlete ended her interview with a heartfelt dedication to her grandparents, who passed away two years ago in 2020.

She said:

"I fought for them tonight and in memory of them and my family back home in Michigan and I just know they’re watching and they’re really proud of me.”

Watch the full replay now:

Edited by Allan Mathew