Adriano Moraes promises fans they will see his best version ever

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes will compete in the biggest fight of his storied career to date. While he has competed in big world championship rematches in the past where he was successful on both occasions, this one is different.

In the main event at the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5, Moraes will face off with all-time great Demetrious Johnson for the third and final time.

This time around, it is Moraes who is out for revenge as he looks to rebound from his knockout loss to Johnson last time out and reclaim the flyweight world championship.

The rivalry started with Moraes shocking the world at ONE on TNT1 in April, 2021 when he became the first man to knockout the future hall of famer.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he will look to do the same thing and become the first man to hold two wins over ‘Mighty Mouse’.

There is no doubt that Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are not only the two best flyweights in the division, they are two of the greatest champions to compete under the ONE banner but on May 5, one of them will close out the trilogy with their hand raised.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, Moraes gave the fans a preview of the highly-anticipated main event:

“Please guys stay tuned on May 5th, Moraes vs Johnson III, the trilogy of this era. I can’t wait and I’m excited to put on a show for you. You’re going to see the best Adriano Moraes ever. Stay tuned. Oss!”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 on May will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers and you don’t want to miss a second of the action.

