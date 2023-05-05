Adriano Moraes proud to witness Alyse Anderson’s evolution at ATT

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes believes atomweight fighter Alyse Anderson will do well in her upcoming fight after seeing her improve her skills.

Both stars train at American Top Team (ATT) in Florida. This means Moraes was a firsthand witness to the evolution of ‘Lil’ Savage’ and her preparation for her high-stakes clash with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex this week.

Alyse Anderson will battle Stamp Fairtex in a featured atomweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on Friday, May 5, happening at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

It was announced that the winner of the contest would figure in an interim atomweight world title fight against Ham Seo Hee in the near future.

Moraes, who is also part of the ONE Championship U.S. show, is proud of the progress Alyse Anderson has shown and believes she has shored up her arsenal to better compete against a tested fighter like Stamp Fairtex.

‘Mikinho’ told ONE Championship in an interview:

“She’s a great fighter. She has very good jiu-jitsu and has been improving her striking and doing the transitions very well. I am very happy to see her evolving.”

Apart from sharpening her skills at American Top Team, Alyse Anderson, who is coming off her maiden victory in the promotion in May last year, also got other top athletes in the game to assist her, including former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. It will be headlined by the trilogy fight between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former division king Moraes.

The event will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

