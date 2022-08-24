Adriano Moraes recalls emotional Mitch Chilson after beating Demetrious Johnson

For Adriano Moraes, defeating Demetrious Johnson was the most important moment in his career. The ONE flyweight world champion conquered 'Mighty Mouse' via knockout in 2021 and was overcome with emotion.

The Brazilian flyweight king recently looked back and rewatched his first fight against Johnson. After knocking 'Mighty Mouse' unconscious, the proud fighter said:

"We just beat up the GOAT, the greatest of all time, the record holder of [world] title defenses and we had a good win against him ... I’ve beaten the GOAT. I saw a lot of people inside the corner was like truly happy with my success. After that, it was just celebrations. I called my mom, and I said ‘I told you mom, I told you. I’m one of the best in the world. We got it, we did it.’"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Demetrious Johnson challenges Adriano Moraes for the flyweight throne once more on August 26 at ONE 161! @adrianomkmoraes



Moraes made his debut in ONE Championship back in 2013. ONE commentator Mitch Chilson has been covering the Brazilian for his entire successful career in the organization. When he spoke with Chilson in his post-fight interview, Moraes said he was overwhelmed with his emotions:

"I was talking to Mitch [Chilson] and he’s known me since the beginning since my first fight in ONE Championship I think like 10 years ago ... I saw in Mitch’s eyes that he was like really happy for me and he was really emotional too because a lot of people inside the company saw me in the beginning they saw that kid become a man and now the champion."

Watch Adriano Moraes discuss the first fight against 'Mighty Mouse' below:

Adriano Moraes looking to beat the MMA legend again

Demetrious Johnson will seek to avenge this loss when the two meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

However, standing in his way will be the multi-time ONE flyweight world champion 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes. Moraes won their first fight via knockout and will be looking to stop the MMA legend again when they meet later this week. In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes offered a prediction on how the fight will go:

“This is a fight that will be very busy. I believe [Demetrious Johnson] will be very hungry [in] this rematch. But I still believe I can submit him in the third or fourth round.”

Johnson had never been finished in his MMA career until meeting Adriano Moraes. The Brazilian will look to stop 'Mighty Mouse' a second time; this time, he wants to make history by winning via submission.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship It’s been exactly two months since Adriano Moraes shocked the world! 🤯 How did YOU react to this historic KO?! @adrianomkmoraes It’s been exactly two months since Adriano Moraes shocked the world! 🤯 How did YOU react to this historic KO?! @adrianomkmoraes #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/SYr35qhksZ

