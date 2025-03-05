Adriano Moraes reveals his first passion before falling in love with mixed martial arts: “An Olympic sport”

Former multiple-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion and current first-ranked contender 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil believes mixed martial arts should one day be recognized as an Olympic sport.

The 36-year-old veteran is one of the most recognized names in the all-encompassing martial arts discipline, and he believes MMA has a place in the famous global competition one day.

Speaking to Fight Bananas Official in a recent interview, Moraes talked about his journey through MMA as a kid, and how inspiring it would be to see MMA one day in the Olympics.

'Mikinho' said:

"Like I said, my mum introduced it to me…to judo. Judo was my first sport ever I think that I can remember. But, man, I was a poor kid. I practiced soccer. I used to skateboard a lot, I used to compete in skateboarding. Now, skateboarding is like an Olympic sport. You know, it’s amazing."

Needless to say, Moraes has the chance to prove MMA is the most holistic expression of martial arts by putting on a show in his next fight.

Adriano Moraes to battle Yuya Wakamatsu for vacant flyweight gold at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former flyweight MMA king 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil is set to face Japanese standout and No.2-ranked contender 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

