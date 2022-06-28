“We already knew” - Adriano Moraes says he and his team knew he would KO Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes earned one of the most impressive victories of his career in 2021. The Brazilian world champion was able to defend his ONE Flyweight World Championship title against all-time great 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson. He dished out a second-round knockout against the American legend.

It was the first time in history that Johnson had ever been stopped via knockout and this sent the MMA world into chaos. Even though MMA fans were surprised by the result, Moraes and his team always knew that they would win. They were confident in their preparation.

In an interview with ONE, 'Mikinho' explained that this was not a surprise at all. He said:

“A lot of people were surprised, but my team and the people who always believed in me weren’t surprised. We already knew. We work very hard, we have a unique discipline. So for us, it was a normal working day, and thank God everything went well."

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson will have his chance for revenge at ONE 161, when the event airs on US prime time on Friday, August 26. Johnson will once again try to capture the Flyweight World title from long-reigning king Moraes. The fight will be significant as the first ONE event broadcast on Amazon Prime Video Sports since the deal was announced.

Adriano Moraes first won ONE gold in 2014 and has since always either been the world champion or in a top contender position. The Brazilian has impressively defended his world championship in four bouts.

Going into this rematch though, the Brazilian-born Moraes explained that there is no pressure on him. Speaking to ONE, he said:

“I think that in this rematch, I have nothing to prove. I just want to give my best, as always, and show that I am an increasingly complete athlete.”

Adriano Moraes vs Demestrious Johnson II

At ONE 161 on August 26, the MMA world will finally get to see the highly anticipated world title rematch between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson. In their first fight, the height and reach advantage of Moraes was evident throughout the bout. Johnson will look to find a way to counter this.

Former ONE double world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang commented on the same. He said that height and reach will still be an advantage for Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with ONE, Aung La N Sang said:

“Physically for a flyweight, Adriano is so big. He’s bigger than most bantamweights, and for him to make flyweight so easily, it’s insane. I think Adriano has a very good chance of beating DJ again.”

The former double world champion also mentioned that this ONE 161 showdown could be a potential “Fight of the Year” contender.

Fans and fighters alike are excited for the ONE Flyweight World Championship rematch on August 26. 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson will be seeking revenge but Moraes will be looking to repeat his success.

