Adriano Moraes has the most wins ever in ONE's Flyweight division

Adriano Moraes steps back into the circle for a highly anticipated rematch against an all-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson. The bout is set to take place on August 26 when ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

Defending his flyweight world title in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, Moraes will look to further cement the legacy he has established in the organization. However, one could argue that win or lose, ‘Mikinho’ has nothing left to prove. With ten years under the ONE banner, Moraes has the most wins in the promotion’s flyweight history. In April 2021, he became the first man to knock out ‘Mighty Mouse’ in combat sports.

ONE Championship paid tribute to Adriano Moraes’ legacy on Instagram. Nobody has been more dominant in the ONE flyweight division than Adriano, as evidenced by his 11 victories. On August 26, he’ll attempt to get his twelfth against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

In the caption, ONE Championship stated:

“ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes has the MOST wins in divisional HISTORY 💯 Will "Mikinho" claim his 12th victory when he defends the belt against Demetrious Johnson for the second time on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1? 👀 @moraesadrianomma”

Adriano Moraes views Demetrious Johnson rematch as another step in cementing his legacy

There is no questioning Adriano Moraes’ legacy in mixed martial arts. As the most decorated flyweight in ONE's promotional history, 'Mikinho' is still hungry. He'll look to defend his title and take on all the challengers that the promotion presents him with.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Moraes said:

"As champion, I have to defend my title. Regardless of my opponent, I have to be ready on the scheduled date to do my job in the best possible way."

Even though he defeated ‘Mighty Mouse’ via knock out in their first meeting, Moraes expects a tougher Johnson to step in the Circle for their "ONE on Prime Video 1" rematch.

"I know he's coming in very hungry for this rematch. I'm training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round."

Even with his legacy firmly established, Moraes is determined to continue defending his title as much as possible, so that there may be no doubt as to who is the greatest flyweight of all time.

“This fight is significant for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as possible during my career. And [another] victory over him will help build that legacy."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far