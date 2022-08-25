“I’m a disciplined guy” - Adriano Moraes says he’ll get the job done in Demetrious Johnson rematch

The ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano Moraes is confident going into his rematch against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Brazilian may have knocked out 'Mighty Mouse' last year, but he says his confidence doesn't come from that feat.

Instead, 'Mikinho' knows his strengths and weaknesses, and fights with a smart game plan. But above all, he stays disciplined and doesn't get into unnecessary risks or firefights.

Leading up to his main event spot against Johnson, Moraes explained his point of view. While speaking to The MMA Super-Fan, he said:

"I’m not confident because I won against him already. I’m confident because I’m a disciplined guy, I’m the guy who always works hard, I’m always inside the gym, teaching and learning, sharing the positive thoughts about martial arts with my teammates, with my coaches."

Adriano Moraes will get a chance to stop Johnson once again in their upcoming rematch. 'Mighty Mouse' will be hungry to avenge his loss when these two meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Adriano Moraes loves the grind

The Brazilian-born flyweight king Adriano Moraes continued to explain that he loves training, spending time in the gym, and going through the process. He began Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he was just a child and he has excelled in combat sports ever since. He explained:

"I’m the guy who always loves to enjoy the process. I think the guy who enjoys the process that helps to be a hundred percent confident to do everything in life. That is my focus so I’m confident because I know I’m a hard worker."

Hard work in the gym has earned Moraes multiple world title reigns in ONE Championship. He trains at American Top Team alongside some of the best fighters in MMA.

His teammate at ATT and ONE atomweight contender Alyse Anderson has trained with the flyweight king and in an interview with ONE said:

"I feel like he's going to be more composed going into this fight because of his experience and with his training has just, he's gotten more confident in himself and also like, he's been training with all these killers."

Brazil's Adriano Moraes will be looking to stop MMA legend Demetrious Johnson again when they meet at ONE on Prime Video 1 in a battle for the flyweight throne.

