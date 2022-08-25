“When the vibe is right” - Adriano Moraes relaxed ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is feeling good ahead of his ONE on Prime Video 1 main event with Demetrious Johnson. The winner of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019, ‘Mighty Mouse’ earned the right to face Moraes in the ONE on TNT 1 main event.

Going into the contest, 'DJ' was favored to add another world championship to his mantle. Unfortunately for the American, Adriano Moraes had different plans. Just before the halfway point of the second round, ‘Mikinho’ delivered the knee heard around the world.

Connecting with Johnson’s chin, the flyweight great was rendered unconscious and Adriano Moraes was still the ONE flyweight king.

With the rematch approaching, Moraes is feeling as confident as ever. Speaking to The MMA Super Fan, ‘Mikinho’ says he had a fantastic training camp that has left him with nothing but good vibes going into the main event contest.

“My fight camp was really good, in Florida at American Top Team. We have an amazing group who helped me out and I have some of the best teammates to ever train with me you know, good coaches, good vibes. When the vibe is right you’re gonna have a positive fight.”

Demetrious Johnson substitutes cardio with BJJ head of Adriano Moraes rematch

In his 16-year career as a mixed martial artist, you’d be hard pressed to find an instance where Demetrious Johnson looked even remotely tired in competition. The Kentucky native's confidence in his cardio is so strong that for much of his latest training camp, 'DJ' has left cardio by the wayside in exchange for a focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

During the media scrum at the ONE on Prime Video 1 open workouts, Johnson talked about trading in the treadmill for a gi.

“I started doing more grappling than going to the gym and lifting weights and doing cardio. Because I never got tired in my fights. So instead of like, ‘okay lets go to the gym and push our heart rate to 185 beats a minute, Monday morning, Tuesday morning, and Friday morning,’ I’d be like ‘okay why don’t we just substitute that with Brazilian jiu-jitsu?'”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew