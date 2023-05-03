Adriano Moraes will leave outcome of trilogy with Demetrious Johnson in “God’s hands”

Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes is all set to take on American legend and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson once again and is ready to accept whatever the outcome will be.

‘Mikinho’ will collide with ‘Mighty Mouse’ for a third time in another world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States.

The two flyweight aces will try to put a dot to their ultra-competitive rivalry in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Johnson-Moraes III will serve as a rubber match after the protagonists split their first two encounters with equally impressive knockout victories.

Speaking to MMA Underground in the lead-up to his upcoming fight, Adriano Moraes said that at this point of his back-and-forth with Demetrious Johnson there is nothing much left to do but to continue giving his all and letting the chips fall where they may.

The American Top Team affiliate said:

“For now I’m focused just on this trilogy. I really want to win this fight and for the future. I’m gonna leave it to God’s hands forever. Whatever He has prepared for me I’m gonna take it you know. Let’s see what the future has to us.”

Watch the interview below:

Adriano Moraes lost the ONE flyweight gold last August after being knocked out (flying knee) by Johnson in the fourth round.

The victory allowed ‘Mighty Mouse’ to even the score in his ONE head-to-head matchup with ‘Mikinho’ after absorbing a KO loss (knee) himself in their first title encounter in April 2021.

Apart from reclaiming the ONE flyweight world title, also acting as an added motivation for Adriano Moraes is the lure of being crowned world champion in his United States debut, which he admitted carries a special ring to it.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes