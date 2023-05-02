Adriano Moraes “won’t change much” in third fight with Demetrious Johnson

In preparation for his upcoming title fight, Brazilian mixed martial arts star Adriano Moraes focused more on correcting past mistakes and on conditioning and not tweaking his game plan too much.

The American Top Team fighter will battle reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in a trilogy title fight on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which is ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the United States.

The showdown will serve as a rubber match for the two top flyweight warriors, whose head-to-head matchup currently stands at a win apiece.

Having fought twice before and believing that he already has an effective game plan against ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Adriano Moraes said in the lead-up, he worked more on what he felt were mistakes he made in the previous matches and just made sure that on fight day he would be ready to get it going.

In an interview with MMA Underground, ‘Mikinho’ shared what the training camp for his upcoming fight was like:

“I don’t change too much you know because I think my game plan against Demetrious Johnson was working really well and in the second fight also. And just the mistakes, I’ll fix it and be more conditioned, and more ready.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes will try to seize back the ONE flyweight gold he lost to Demetrious Johnson by fourth-round knockout (flying knee) last August.

He defeated the American legend in their first title encounter in April 2021 and is now looking to get the upper hand in their highly competitive rivalry.

MMA legend Johnson, for his part, is out to defend his home turf and extend his reign as ONE flyweight world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

