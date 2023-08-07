Adult film star Kendra Lust has six-word response to Aljamain Sterling’s ripped-body two weeks out from UFC 292 headliner 

With just two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated UFC 292 event, Aljamain Sterling is putting the finishing touches on his preparation to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley. The event, scheduled for August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, is generating significant excitement among fight fans.

In the midst of his training grind, Sterling shared a series of photos showcasing his chiseled physique, captioning the post with the caption:

"2 weeks! Monday Grind!"

The post immediately caught the attention of fight fans and fellow celebrities. The adult film star Kendra Lust chimed in with a six-word response that hinted at Sterling's formidable presence.

"Trouble for him in 2 weeks"

Sterling's dedication to his training regimen and his visibly ripped body are generating buzz and excitement among fans as the UFC 292 headliner approaches. The clash between Sterling and O'Malley promises to be a compelling showdown, and Sterling's physical condition only adds to the anticipation of the upcoming battle at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aljamain Sterling shares 'Weird' DM exchange with Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292 clash

As the date for their showdown at UFC 292 draws near, Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are building up the excitement with some pre-fight banter. In a recent YouTube video, Sterling revealed an amusing and somewhat perplexing direct message (DM) he received from O'Malley.

"Sean O'Malley...... sends me a message saying something along the lines of, 'Hey champ saw you on TV, you looked hella nervous.' So I just put a whole bunch of laughing emojis and then I sent him two voice notes just obnoxiously laughing. Like, fake laugh obviously, but just being a clown and having some good fun man. I can't tell whether the guy is serious or not."

Sterling, fresh off a victory against former champion Henry Cejudo, is looking to continue his winning streak as he defends his bantamweight title. With an impressive record of 23 wins and three losses, the 34-year-old aims to solidify his status as the champion.

On the other hand, Sean O'Malley, known for his dynamic striking and unique fighting style, enters UFC 292 with a record of 16 wins and just one loss. The championship title bout against the division champ marks a significant opportunity for the 28-year-old to make his mark on the division and secure his first title.