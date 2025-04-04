AEW star Bobby Lashley shares hilarious story of training with ex-UFC lightweight, refutes claims that he was submitted

Bobby Lashley recently shared a hilarious story of his first interaction with a former UFC lightweight and refuted the latter's claims that he submitted him. The AEW star noted that they didn't get off to a great start, which resulted in a memorable exchange between them.

Lashley followed in the footsteps of Brock Lesnar, who departed from WWE in 2008 and transitioned to MMA. During his foray into MMA, the AEW star spent some time training at AKA, along with notable competitors such as Cain Velasquez and Josh Thomson.

During the latest episode of their Dad Dojo Podcast, Lashely shared a hilarious story of his first interaction with Thomson and how it boiled over into an altercation. He recalled working on his boxing with Javier Mendez, when the former UFC lightweight took a jibe at his striking.

Lashley mentioned that the jibes later continued when they went out that night and refuted Thomson's claims that he submitted him with an armbar:

"[Thomson said], 'Well, if you punch like this, he's not gonna be able to punch through a paper bag', some kind ridiculous comment... And then we went out that night and it was afterwards like, it was constantly until forecast calls for rain. There was several ground and pounds. I was like, 'Alright, I'm gonna let him go'. And I get up, so he jumps on me, grabs my arm and tries to put me in an armbar and I was like, 'Get off my arm'. He's like, 'He tapped'. He jumped up and started running."

Check out Bobby Lashley's comments here:

What was Bobby Lashley's MMA record?

Although Bobby Lashley didn't compete in the UFC like Brock Lesnar did when he transitioned to MMA, he still had a respectable professional record.

Lashley competed from 2008 until 2016 and amassed a record of 15-2, which included 12 finishes and three wins via decision. What made his record impressive was that he was splitting time between MMA and pro wrestling.

Some of Lashley's notable wins include Bob Sapp, James Thompson and UFC veteran Wes Sims.

Check out highlights from Bobby Lashley's Bellator stint below:

