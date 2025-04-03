Islam Makhachev could vacate the lightweight title if forced to fight Ilia Topuria, says ex-UFC veteran

If a former UFC competitor is to be believed, Islam Makhachev could decide to vacate his lightweight championship if he's forced to fight Ilia Topuria. He noted that the Dagestani might not be too keen on fighting Topuria despite the fan interest in a super fight between them.

Ad

Topuria is relinquishing his featherweight championship in order to make a permanent move to lightweight and has not shied away from taking aim at Makhachev. He has expressed interest in fighting the Dagestani and adding a second UFC championship to his already impressive resume.

During the latest episode of WEIGHING IN, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson told co-host 'Big' John McCarthy that Makhachev could do the same by relinquishing his lightweight title and moving up to 170 pounds.

Ad

Trending

Thomson mentioned that the Dagestani doesn't want to be faced with the same narrative of fighting featherweights and could take a stand if forced to fight Topuria:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wouldn't be surprised, just to be honest, if [Makhachev] vacates and lets Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria fight. I wouldn't be surprised if Islam bounces and goes to 170 [pounds]. He just doesn't wanna be with that stigma anymore. And let's just say god forbid he does lose, then it's over. He lost his ability to go to the top to 170 and he's talking about going to [185 pounds]."

Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Josh Thomson's comments regarding Islam Makhachev [16:06] below:

Ad

'Big' John McCarthy says Ilia Topuria might have been promised Islam Makhachev fight

'Big' John McCarthy also shared his thoughts on the lightweight title situation and said that he believes Ilia Topuria might have already been promised a fight against Islam Makhachev.

During the aforementioned episode, McCarthy mentioned that Topuria could have had assurances from the UFC that he would be awarded an immediate lightweight title shot for relinquishing his featherweight championship:

Ad

"The one thing I know out of Islam, he's not going to sit there and duck anybody... I believe the UFC did promise Ilia. I think it's a good promise. I think it's a fight that everyone would love to see. It's one of the biggest fights you could have and so, make it happen." [14:28]

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.