AEW star heaps praise on Cain Velasquez, recalls former UFC champion's act of kindness: "Epitome of that gentle giant"

An AEW star recently opened up about his experience training with Cain Velasquez and heaped praise on him for his kindness. He noted that the former UFC heavyweight champion goes above and beyond for others and is well respected among the MMA community.

Throughout his career, Velasquez was among the top fighters competing out of AKA in San Jose, California. Being among the top fighters was impressive, especially considering the legendary gym included the likes of Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite his accomplishments and status at his gym, Velasquez remained very humble and cared for his teammates' success.

During the latest episode of his Dad Dojo Podcast, AEW star and former Bellator competitor Bobby Lashley recalled his past experience training with Velasquez and highlighted the kindness he showed him. Lashley mentioned that he was the complete opposite of what one might perceive him to be and revealed that he took care of their meal. He said:

"Cain is probably one of the nicest guys. He's the epitome of that gentle giant. Cain is a person that could knock your head off your shoulders, but one of the truly nicest guys you can meet. When I first went to AKA and trained... me, Cain and Javier [Mendez] went out to eat afterwards and Cain's that type of guy that snuck off and grabbed the bill before anybody had an opportunity to."

Bobby Lashley discloses what transpired during training session with Cain Velasquez

During the aforementioned clip, Bobby Lashley also discussed his training session with Cain Velasquez and whether either of them had the upper hand.

Co-host Josh Thomson jokingly questioned whether Velasquez dominated Lashley. The AEW star disputed that and responded by saying it was a competitive session:

"The training session was good... There's no mangle. We stayed there and wrestled. No, neither one of us got a takedown. We kept wrestling for a while. We were just there. It was like 30-40 minutes. What do you think about me? That's the fu**ing problem."

Check out a photo of Cain Velasquez with his AKA teammates below:

