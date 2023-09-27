AEW star Malakai Black and fans weigh in on who Rodtang should fight next

ONE Championship has created a good divide among combat sports fans and personalities around the world after the result of the 140-pound Muay Thai superfight between Rodtang and Superlek last Friday inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hailed as one of the biggest fights in Muay Thai history, the bout ended in favor of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion after three rounds of war. Some fans were satisfied with the result, some believed that the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion should have won, and others thought it was a stalemate.

Less than a week after the back-and-forth on social media, the world’s largest martial arts organization has generated another discussion among fans after asking them who the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion should face next.

The Instagram post read:

“Rodtang is going full steam ahead 😤 Who’s next in line for “The Iron Man?” @rodtang_jimungnon #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MuayThai”

It sparked more talks in the comments section. Fans like @spectre_e6, @yazhiboi, @chanestela, and AEW star Malakai Black gave their opinions. There were calls for a rematch between Rodtang and Superlek, a trilogy fight between Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty, or even a megafight between Rodtang and Takeru.

“Haggerty, Haggerty is a different beast at the moment. He's shown an incredible amount of change with that last fight, I feel it's the sharpest I've seen him fight and l'd love for him to take that into a Re-match against Rodtang.”

“Rematch then Haggerty”

“Rematch but Haggerty soon!”

“Takeru ❤️”

Screenshot of Malakai Black and fans' comments

Because of the loaded and high-quality roster of ONE Championship, there is no dearth of options. Any of the aforementioned opponents for Rodtang is going to be a banger and a must-watch.