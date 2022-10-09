"After a while I start advocating for puppy murder" - Sean Strickland believes he's not "stable enough" for podcasts after shooting with Brendan Schaub

Sean Strickland realized that he's not suitable for podcasts after appearing on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries.

One of the most polarizing figures on the UFC roster, Stickland is known for his outrageous takes online. However, the middleweight contender admitted that he went too far with some of his comments during his conversation with Schaub.

The No.7-ranked UFC middleweight claimed that his upcoming appearance in the Food Truck Diaries might be the last one he does, as far as long-form interviews go. On Instagram, Strickland posted a photo with the text:

"Just finished a Brendan Schaub podcast. I think this might be the last one I do... I'm not stable enough to speak... After a while I started advocating for puppy murder. No further questions..."

The 31-year-old refused to elaborate on his cryptic remarks. However, it appears that he is already apologizing in advance to fans who'd inevitably be upset with his comments.

Schaub also teased the upcoming episode with Strickland on Twitter. The former UFC heavyweight posted a photo of himself with 'Tarzan' on set.

Food Truck Diaries is Schaub's most popular program on YouTube. In the series, he hosts long-form interviews while enjoying meals with some of the most notable personalities in the UFC.

Sean Strickland praised by upcoming opponent

Sean Strickland's antics make him one of the most divisive characters in the UFC. His fans love him for his unfiltered comments, while his detractors detest him for the same reason.

Surprisingly, Strickland's upcoming opponent Jared Cannonier appears to be a fan of his antics. During an interview with Helen Yee, 'Tha Killa Gorilla' said:

"Sean was definitely being himself and pointing out the things that he saw. And I definitely agree with everything that man was saying, whether it was serious or funny I was like, 'Okay!' You know? So hats off to you for that press conference, you were definitely the star of that press conference."

Catch Jared Cannonier's interview below:

Sean Strickland will attempt to return to the winning column after suffering a devastating knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

He will take on former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on December 17. The 185-pound bout was originally set to headline an October 15th event in Las Vegas, but Strickland was forced to withdraw after going under finger surgery.

More details: Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are set to meet at the end of the year.More details: bit.ly/3diJB9v Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are set to meet at the end of the year. 👊More details: bit.ly/3diJB9v https://t.co/SE7Xiqdflp

