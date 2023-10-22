After calling for peace at UFC 294 octagon interview, Khamzat Chimaev posts brotherly picture with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov

UFC's rising star Khamzat Chimaev's recent Instagram post has caught the attention of several MMA fans.

A few hours after an impressive performance at UFC 294, 'Borz' uploaded a picture of himself and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov to his Instagram account.

Chimaev seems to share a friendly relationship with Kadyrov and has been spotted with him on multiple occasions over the years.

The timing of the post seemed odd to many MMA fans. Just a few hours ago, the 29-year-old had spoken about the happenings worldwide in his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier and shared a message of peace, unity and brotherhood.

"Guys, you know what's happening in the world right now. I wasn't happy in the cage, to fight this week. I see the kids dying. It doesn't matter where in the world, Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn't matter. when kids die, it's hard, guys... Inshallah, we'll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim Christian, Jewish, doesn't matter. Let us live in this world good and let us be happy."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post-fight interview below:

Khamzat Chimaev squared off against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294. 'Borz' was originally expected to face Paulo Costa but the Brazilian dropped out due to an injury. This led to Usman stepping up on short notice to take the fight.

The bout was a competitive affair that lasted all three rounds and ended with a majority decision victory for the 29-year-old.