"After every fight Conor loses, he has a built-in excuse" - Colby Covington doesn't believe Conor McGregor's claims of being injured prior to UFC 264

Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is of the belief that Conor McGregor's claims that he was injured ahead of UFC 264 were mere excuses.

After suffering a horrific leg break in his main event fight against Dustin Poirier, McGregor revealed he was already injured heading into the mega-event. The Irishman said:

"Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. (Jeff) Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage."

But Colby Covington isn't buying it. In an interview with The Daily Wire, the UFC title challenger said:

"After every fight that Conor loses, he has a little excuse. All these fighters, they try to have these built-in excuses, you know. 'Oh, I had some injury looking into the fight. That's why that's what the result of the fight was because of that injury'. So, that was a built-in excuse. He's trying to keep the fans still engaged and not let them think that he's done and his career is over."

'Chaos' also believes McGregor's shortcomings are a result of his lack of motivation. Covington added:

"Because he made a lot of money from Floyd. He doesn't have the same motivation, the same drive in his career. So, I don't believe that his leg was messed up going into the fight."

Colby Covington says Conor McGregor is done

Once a two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has fallen on hard times as of late after suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

According to Colby Covington, McGregor's days as a top UFC contender are over as he doesn't see McGregor returning to form.

"It's over. I don't think Conor brings anything to the table anymore. You can see the heart's gone. He doesn't have the same passion for the sport anymore. He's not waking up at 6 AM to go on these long bike rides to make sure he's on tip-top physical shape.

"He's on his yacht, smoking joints, drinking his little whiskey, hanging out with hookers and that sort of stuff. I think the best we've seen of Conor McGregor is in the past."

As Conor McGregor recovers from his injury, Colby Covington will get a second opportunity to capture the UFC welterweight title. The controversial fighter will take on Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268.

