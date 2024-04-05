Robert Whittaker has revealed that a bout against Georges St-Pierre would have been a dream match-up for him.

'The Reaper' is currently preparing for one of the biggest tests of his career after it was revealed last month that he would be facing Khamzat Chimaev next. Their bout is set to headline UFC on ABC 6 on June 22 in Saudi Arabia and is believed to be a middleweight title eliminator.

Ahead of his summer bout against 'Borz', Whittaker recently took part in an interview with Submission Radio. During their chat, the former middleweight champ was asked about any fantasy bookings he wished he could have been a part of.

While he admitted he doesn't often spend his time thinking about potential opponents, Whittaker did name St-Pierre as somebody he would have liked to have faced. He said:

"There isn't really anyone that I've been dreaming to fight. There was a period where I could have fought GSP and I would have loved that fight just to be able to test my metal on him. I don't really dream of fighting people though."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments here (2:35):

Like Whittaker, Kamaru Usman had also named Georges St-Pierre as a dream opponent while interviewing him on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. Their bout almost came to fruition too, as Usman was the welterweight champ and 'Rush' was considering a return to fighting. However, St-Pierre ultimately decided not to step back into the octagon.

Joe Rogan reacts to Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the recently announced Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout.

Many are considering Chimaev's clash against Whittaker to be the toughest test of his career so far, as unlike his short-notice bout against Kamaru Usman, Whittaker is a natural middleweight and has previously been the champion.

Reacting to the fight on the JRE podcast, Rogan echoed that same sentiment and couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of the match-up. He said:

"Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia. That one is gonna be f**king wild! That's a wild one. That's a wild fight."

He continued:

"Whittaker vs. Khamzat is legit. That's a real fight., that's a real fight for Khamzat. Because Whittaker is a big dude. Solid, beefy 185 [pounds]. Former champion... That's a real 185er. As opposed to [when] they gave him Kamaru Usman, and Kamaru didn't have a chance to prepare for that. He had ten days."

Catch Rogan's comments regarding Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev here (1:28:30):

