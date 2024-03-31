"F**king wild!” - Joe Rogan reacts to Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev being announced at UFC Saudi Arabia

Robert Whittaker will plunge once more into the fray when he takes on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

The promotion recently announced the fight, alongside several others, which will all take place in the Middle East on June 22. According to UFC CEO Dana White, the middleweight clash will be a title eliminator.

Chimaev's previous bout against Kamaru Usman at 185 pounds at UFC 294, left much to be desired in the eyes of the fans. Usman accepted the bout on short-notice following Paulo Costa's withdrawal, and many felt that had it been a five-round fight, 'Borz' may not have won the fight.

Longtime commentator for the promotion, Joe Rogan, recently shared his thoughts on the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner during a podcast episode alongside Joey Diaz. Rogan said this:

"Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev in Saudi Arabia. That one is gonna be f**king wild! That's a wild one. That's a wild fight."

He continued:

"Whittaker vs. Khamzat is legit. That's a real fight., that's a real fight for Khamzat. Because Whittaker is a big dude. Solid, beefy 185 [pounds]. Former champion... That's a real 185er. As opposed to [when] they gave him Kamaru Usman, and Kamaru didn't have a chance to prepare for that. He had ten days."

Watch Rogan discuss Robert Whittaker vs. Chimaev below from 1:28:30:

Robert Whittaker shares his thoughts on clash with Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev are set to battle for middleweight gold.

The buzz surrounding their clash is warranted, with many fascinated to see how 'Borz' handles a bonafide elite 185 pound fighter, as well as how Whittaker will deal with the relentless pace of Chimaev.

Following his superb performance against Paulo Costa at UFC 298, 'The Reaper' will be high on confidence heading into his clash with the undefeated middleweight.

After the fight was announced, the former champion shared his thoughts on the matchup during an episode of the MMArcade Podcast. He said this:

"After my last fight, I didn't have any injuries. The body is good. They offered me the fight, I fought four or five weeks ago at this point. Mate, I'm ready. Just give me another one. I'm in a great head space to take another hard fight."

Watch Robert Whittaker discuss his clash with Chimaev below from 0:55: