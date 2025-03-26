  • home icon
  • After Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier and others, Renato Moicano offers bold take on Cain Velasquez’s prison sentence

After Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier and others, Renato Moicano offers bold take on Cain Velasquez’s prison sentence

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 26, 2025 14:53 GMT
Renato Moicano (right) has spoken in support of Cain Velasquez (left)
Renato Moicano (right) has spoken in support of Cain Velasquez (left) [Image courtesy: @cainmma on X and Getty]

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has joined several other prominent names such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Comier, and Jorge Masvidal in speaking about the prison sentence given to Cain Velasquez.

In a post uploaded to his X account, the Brazilian expressed shock at the duration of Velasquez's sentence and insisted that the former UFC heavyweight champion was in the right:

"It's crazy that Cain Velasquez was sentenced to 5 years!!! The only thing he did wrong was missing the target!!!"
The Santa Clara County court in California recently handed a five-year prison sentence, including time served, to Velasquez for an incident that happened in February 2022.

Multiple charges like felony, assault and attempted murder were brought up against the former UFC fighter for firing gun shots at the car of an individual, who is alleged to have molested Velasquez's son.

One of the gun shots by Velasquez hit the individual's step-father, who was also present in the car at the time.

Apart from Renato Moicano, what did other fighters say about Cain Velasquez's prison sentence?

Renato Moicano was not the only one who voiced support for Cain Velasquez.

UFC commentator and former multi-division champion Daniel Cormier, who is also a good friend of Velasquez's, uploaded a message to his Instagram Story and shared words of encouragement for the 42-year-old:

"Warrior! Cain you are the man. That won't ever change. You will approach this like you have done every step of your life. See you soon, champ."
Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a message to Velasquez, asking him to "stay strong:"

"Stay strong lion."
Former UFC 'BMF' titleholder Jorge Masvidal posted a hashtag, calling for the former UFC champion to be released from prison:

"#FREECAIN."
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell also called for Velasquez to be pardoned for the charges against him.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
