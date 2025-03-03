After Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev pens heartfelt RIP tribute for 49-year-old Chechen wrestling legend and 9x gold medalist, Buvaisar Saitiev

UFC middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev is mourning the loss of 49-year-old Chechen wrestling legend and 9x gold medalist Buvaisar Saitiev. He recently penned a heartfelt tribute to the Russian wrestling icon shortly after Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about his demise.

Ad

Russian news agency TASS first reported his passing on Sunday, citing Mikhail Mamiashvili, head of the Russian Wrestling Federation. According to the initial report, Saitiev died in Moscow. As of now, no further details have been released regarding the cause of death.

The wrestling community lauds Saitiev as one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers in the history of the sport. He won three Olympic gold medals in 1996, 20004, and 2008, respectively, along with six world championship triumphs.

Ad

Trending

Wrestlers around the world recognized Saitiev for his technical brilliance, seamless transitions, and near-flawless defense. Chimaev posted a video of Saitiev on Instagram with the caption (translated from Chechen, a Northeast Caucasian language):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"May God grant you goodness and prosperity... May God protect you from the evil of envious people."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's Instagram posts below:

Ad

Ad

Nurmagomedov also posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing:

"You inspired millions of children around the world, and we will miss you. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Peace to you."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post below:

Ad

Uncovering the alleged cause of Buvaisar Saitiev's passing

Buvaisar Saitiev recently passed away at the age of 49. According to a report by RTVI, Saitiev was hospitalized in Moscow with suspected poisoning and had been dealing with lung issues.

Some sources suggest his passing may have been due to cardiac arrest caused by intoxication. He transitioned into politics and sports administration, serving in various advisory and leadership roles after retiring in 2009.

Ad

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, spoke about Saitiev's demise through his Telegram channel and said:

"Despite all the efforts of doctors, he is gone. But he will remain in our hearts as a man who dedicated his life to sports, raising the younger generation, and serving his people." [H/t: transaletd from RTVI]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.