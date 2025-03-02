Khabib Nurmagomedov mourns the loss of three-time Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev: "You inspired millions of children around the world"

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his sorrow over the passing of Buvaisar Saitiev, through an Instagram post.

Saitiev is considered one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time. He held three Olympic gold medals, having won them during the 1996, 2004, and 2008 editions in a 74-kilogram division. He was also a six-time world champion.

Saitiev achieved many records to put Russian wrestling on the world stage. Back in 2007, he was voted the best wrestler in the history of the sport by (FILA), currently known as United World Wrestling.

Nurmagomedov, who was considered the best wrestler in the UFC, also showcased Dagestani wrestling magic in the octagon, ultimately winning the lightweight belt. He retired in 2020 after defending his belt three times.

‘The Eagle' and Saitiev shared a great relationship and were often seen together. As news broke of the Olympic champion’s passing at the age of 49, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself with Saitiev, paying homage to the wrestling legend’s impact on the sport and his inspiration to millions of children. He wrote:

“You inspired millions of children around the world, you will be missed. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends, patience to you.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Instagram post below:

When Khabib Nurmagomedov called Buvaisar Saitiev the greatest freestyle wrestler of all time

Back in 2016, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a selfie featuring himself, Buvaisar Saitiev, and a third person sitting on an airplane. ‘The Eagle’ praised the Olympic champion in the caption, labeling him as the greatest wrestler, writing:

“Selfie with best freestyle wrestler of all time. 3 time Olympic Champion. Buvaisar Saitiev.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's Facebook post below:

Dagestan is known for producing high-quality wrestlers, and with the loss of such a legend, the country is in a state of sorrow. Many fans and fighters have taken to social media to share their condolences.

