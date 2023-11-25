After missing out on Khamzat Chimaev fight, Paulo Costa hints towards a potential comeback at UFC 297 in Canada

Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev was the original co-main event bout at UFC 294 and was meant to serve as the unbeaten Chechen's official introduction to the middleweight top 10. Unfortunately, as has been the case for some time now, the Brazilian bruiser withdrew from the fight due to a medical issue.

Costa hasn't fought since August 20, 2022, when he took part in the UFC 278 co-headliner against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. With fans clamoring for his octagon return, he took to X/Twitter to hint towards a potential fight scheduled for January 20, 2024, which is the date for UFC 297.

"Jan 20 🤜🔥🤛"

UFC 297, slated to do down at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, features a middleweight title clash atop the card. Reigning champion Sean Strickland will take on Dricus du Plessis, so it makes sense for Paulo Costa to try and get on the card.

Fans, however, will remain skeptical, as 'Borrachinha' has had numerous matchups fall through in recent times. Ever since losing his undefeated record and first crack at UFC championship gold against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, he's struggled with inconsistency, garnering more attention for his social media antics rather than his performances.

The bizarre manner in which the canceled Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup came to be

Paulo Costa was originally scheduled to take on Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 in the latter's sophomore UFC fight. However, for a reason that still remains undisclosed, the promotion opted to schedule a different fight for Costa, booking him for the UFC 294 co-headliner against Khamzat Chimaev.

The pair have history, with Costa having previously badmouthed Chimaev on social media, culminating in a near-brawl at the UFC Performance Institute. Unfortunately, their bout at UFC 294 never took place, as a recent elbow surgery and subsequent staph infection on said elbow forced him to pull out of the fight.