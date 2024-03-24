"After you retire, go into comedy" - Fans react to top UFC bantamweight's "too much weight cut" comment about Igor Severino

Igor Severino may have just broken a record at UFC Vegas 89. Unfortunately for him, it is one that no one envies, as he has likely had the shortest UFC career in history after being released from the promotion for biting his opponent, André Lima. This sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Most notably, it drew the attention of the #1 ranked bantamweight in the UFC, Merab Dvalishvili, who popped up in the comment section of an ESPN Instagram post about the incident. The Georgian phenom joked that Severino's actions were the result of a bad weight cut, leaving fans in splits.

"Too much weight cut..."

After the Georgian's joke, fans flocked to his comment section, forming a thread under it as they offered their thoughts on his sense of humor and the biting incident in question.

One fan jokingly pleaded with 'The Machine' not to resort to biting when he faces Sean O'Malley for the latter's UFC bantamweight championship.

"Hahahahaha don't do this to Sean when you fight him"

Another fan urged Dvalishvili, who is no stranger to entertaining the fans, to venture into comedy following his eventual retirement from MMA.

"After you retire, go into comedy"

Others merely commended Dvalishvili's comedic instinct.

"That was pretty good"

Some fans even penned jokes of their own.

"I mean Dana always telling UFC is looking for young hungry fighters."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's comment about Igor Severino

For Severino, his promotional debut couldn't have ended in a more disastrous fashion. He was likely ahead on the scorecards prior to his decision to bite Lima, for which the referee immediately disqualified him.

Igor Severino's opponent was rewarded by Dana White

Igor Severino didn't just bite André Lima, he bit him in the inner bicep with such strength and intent that, even with a mouthpiece on, he managed to leave teeth marks that cut deep into Lima's skin. For this, he was disqualified, while his opponent was rewarded by Dana White with a $50,000 bonus.

Initially, Lima was to be handed $25,000 for the ordeal, but then White doubled the reward to $50,000 after he got himself a post-fight tattoo of the bite mark to commemorate the incident.