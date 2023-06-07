Merab Dvalishvili and former UFC fighter Liana Jojua collaborated for a hilarious video posted on social media.

Throughout the history of the UFC, there have been a handful of Georgian-born fighters. The most recognizable people currently on the UFC roster from the country of Georgia are Dvalishvili, Giga Chikadze, Guram Kutateladze, and Roman Dolidze.

There are also several former UFC fighters from Georgia, including Jojua, who posted a funny video with Dvalishvili on Instagram. In the video, ‘The Machine’ pretends to run into Jojua on the street, leading to her pushing and slapping him. The Instagram post was captioned:

“😂😂😂 mma version”

Fans filled the comment section with funny reactions, including some saying:

"Have to be carefuk with georgian girls ." [sic]

"How I met your mother, mma edition"

"Merab is the ladys man 👏😂"

Jojua made her UFC debut in September 2019, losing against Sarah Moras. After picking up her first octagon win against Diana Belbita, ‘She Wolf’ suffered three consecutive losses to Miranda Maverick, Cortney Casey, and Darya Zheleznyakova. After her latest loss in May 2022, the Georgian-born fighter was released by the promotion.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili has arguably been the most successful Georgian fighter in UFC history. After losing his first two UFC fights, ‘The Machine’ has won nine consecutive octagon appearances in the bantamweight division. He last fought on March 11, defeating Petr Yan by unanimous decision. The question is, what’s next for the number one-ranked fighter at 135 pounds?

Watch the Instagram video featuring Merab Dvalishvili and former UFC fighter Liana Jojua below:

What’s next for Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC?

Merab Dvalishvili recently underwent hand surgery, leaving him sidelined for three to four months. Once he returns, ‘The Machine’ will likely need one more win before earning a UFC bantamweight title shot. A lot can happen in the next few months, but there are several options for what could be next.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has called out Dvalshvili several times since losing his return bout against Aljamain Sterling. It’s unclear if Cejudo plans to wait for ‘The Machine,’ but the matchup makes sense in the rankings. Other potential opponents are Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Vera, or another top-ranked bantamweight.

