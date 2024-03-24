"Dude went full Mike Tyson" - Fans react as shocking bite incident ruins 20-year-old Igor Severino's UFC debut 

Fans expressed their thoughts as Igor Severino's UFC debut got ruined following a shocking bite incident.

Severino squared off against fellow debutant Andre Lima in a flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 89. The event took place on March 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Severino was disqualified after biting Lima in the second round. He bit the Brazilian's left arm as he was defending in the clinch during the sequence against the fence.

Watch Igor Severino bite Andre Lima in the clip below:

Fans were left disappointed and quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

Lima gestured to the referee that he had been bit by his opponent, causing a delay in the bout and subsequent disqualification following a video review. The bizarre conclusion occurred at 2:52 in the second round.

Severino's career in the UFC started and possibly finished on Saturday, according to a statement sent by UFC CEO Dana White to MMA journalist Kevin Iole following the bout. White sent the following text message:

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

Severino secured a deal with the UFC with a stoppage victory on Dana White's Contender Series this past September. His bout against fellow Contender Series veteran Lima was the first time either fighter had ever been in the octagon, but it didn't go well for the former.