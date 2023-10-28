After retirement, Angela Lee focused on perfecting mission with Fightstory: “I want it to be the best that it can be”

Since announcing her retirement from mixed martial arts in September, former ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee has kept herself busy as her attention moves from the fight game to FightStory.

On September 29, Lee, the youngest MMA world champion, stepped inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 14 and delivered an emotional speech nine months after the tragic passing of her sister and MMA prodigy Victoria Lee.

Today, Lee is pouring her heart and soul into FightStory, a non-profit mental health organization dedicated to helping those from all walks of life tell their story of struggle, triumph, and tragedy.

In a recent interview on The Aloha Hour, Angela Lee revealed that she has stayed as busy as ever in hopes of building her brand and helping those who are struggling with mental health issues.

"I feel like I'm busier actually,” Lee said. “I mean I may not be as tired, physically, but like mentally, you know, like back-to-back meetings, and like phone calls and just trying to get this organization rolling like it takes a lot of work. And I want it to be a place that anyone can rely on, I want it to be the best that it can be. But being busy, it’s good for me, it’s good."

In Angela Lee’s absence, a new atomweight queen has taken the throne.

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex picked up the crown that Lee laid down at ONE Fight Night 14, besting South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee with a brilliantly timed body shot in the third round to claim the ONE world title.

The victory made Stamp Fairtex the first-ever three-sport world champion in the history of the promotion.

