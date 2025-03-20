“After Trump, Americans are going to wake up” - Sean Strickland reacts to Tucker Carlson’s take on wealth distribution in USA

Sean Strickland has expressed his thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s view on wealth distribution in the United States. Strickland asserted that the Donald Trump administration will lay bare the alleged wealth disparity among American citizens.

Ad

Since taking office as the 47th U.S. President, Trump implemented various policy changes, including an increase in tariffs. According to the 78-year-old, the move is intended to improve the economy and protect jobs.

In a recent interview with Carlson on his YouTube channel, former U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer briefly detailed how the new tariff programs imposed by Trump are going to stabilize the economy. According to Lighthizer, the rich have become more wealthy, while the poor have become poorer.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''The distribution of wealth in America has gone just like this [indicating a vast difference]...now what we have for the first time in American history, the top 1% has more wealth than the middle 60% it's never happened before. We find for the first time starting in 2000, we find that American children can no longer expect to live longer than and be richer than their parents that was what we all thought. These crises that I've talked about, this transfer of wealth...absolutely is why Donald Trump was elected president.''

Ad

In response, Strickland took to X and shared his take, writing:

''I have been saying this and I continue to say this after Trump Americans are going to wake up and realize how tilted the system is against them and the entire political left vs right landscape will change......''

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the MMA scene, Trump is a huge fan of the sport and has attended several UFC events. He was present at UFC 302 last year, where Strickland defeated Paulo Costa via split decision. 'Tarzan' then endorsed Trump by posting a selfie on social media.

Sean Strickland reacts to Conor McGregor visiting the White House

During his visit to the White House as a special guest for St. Patrick's Day, Conor McGregor spoke to Donald Trump about a variety of issues, including illegal immigration in Ireland. This sparked reactions from many, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Ad

Strickland took a dig at McGregor, writing:

''Conor in the white house.... The price of coke is about soar...... Buy low sell high''

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.