"Agent of chaos" - Liam Harrison can barely contain excitement for impending return at ONE 167 in Bangkok

British striking sensation Liam Harrison is ready to bring chaos back to the Circle when he makes his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

After sustaining a horrific knee injury against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Hama, the 'Hitman' is set to make his comeback on Friday, June 7 at ONE 167 when ONE Championship heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chomping at the bit to once again strap on the four-ounce gloves, Liam Harrison is ready to give fans the kind of fights he has become synonymous with.

"An agent of chaos …win lose or draw you know exactly what you’re getting. Can't wait to showcase it again next month in Bangkok," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Determined to spoil Harrison's ONE Championship homecoming is Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano, who will be looking for his 26th career victory and second straight inside the Circle.

Katsuki Kitano ready to play spoiler when he meets Liam Harrison at ONE 167

Kitano may not be a well-known name in ONE, but he hopes to change that with a big win over Liam Harrison this summer.

Making his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 38 in October, the 27-year-old striker turned heads with his impressive three-round showing against Tiger Muay Thai product Halil Kutukcu.

Speaking of their upcoming clash during an interview with talkSport, Liam Harrison admitted to being impressed by the Japanese fighter's work, including his ONE Championship debut last year.

"Well he's a solid Japanese fighter. I think he's won his last six or seven in a row. He's on a good run of form. He won his first fight under ONE Championship late last year. So yeah I'm looking forward to it."

Will Katsuki Kitano spoil Harrison's big return, or will the 'Hitman' be too much for 'Bong' to handle on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.