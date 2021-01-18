Ahead of UFC 257, Conor McGregor arrives in style at Fight Island on a yacht!

Conor McGregor has finally arrived in the UFC Fight Island in style, in typical Conor McGregor fashion. Ahead of his rematch against Dustin Poirier, The Notorious One has made his way to Abu Dhabi in his personal yacht and shared some images of it on Twitter.

In his latest tweet, McGregor shared images of him meditating on his yacht, while also sharing an image of the Etihad Arena in the distance. This will indeed be the first time Conor McGregor will set foot in the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi though, Conor McGregor will now have to undergo a 48-hour quarantine process in order to maintain the COVID-19 protocols. However, given the hospitality shown by The W Hotel towards the UFC fighters and staff, McGregor shouldn't really have an issue with him being stuck in a room for two days.

Matter of fact, in a recent interview with TheMacLife, The Notorious One even claimed that he would ask The W Hotel to provide him with a punching bag in his room in order to get his usual rounds in.

Conor McGregor has predicted a masterclass against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

UFC 257 will mark Conor McGregor's return to the UFC octagon for the first time since his dominant win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. Almost a year later, the Irishman is set for a rematch against a much-improved Dustin Poirier.

The two men previously faced each other in featherweight way back in 2014 at UFC 178. On that occasion, the former UFC double champion quite easily dispatched The Diamond and then went on a terrorizing run in the UFC's featherweight division.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov set to keep a close eye on this fight, McGregor will aim for another quick finish of Poirier. The former UFC lightweight champion has predicted a 60-second finish.

Advertisement

When is UFC 257 scheduled?

UFC 257 is scheduled for the 23rd of January and will take place at the Etihad Arena. The first UFC PPV of 2021 will also feature Dan Hooker in action against Michael Chandler in another exciting lightweight fight, which will serve as the co-main event of the show.