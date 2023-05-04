Ahmed Mujtaba breaks down Sage Northcutt’s greatest strengths

Pakistani mixed martial arts sensation ‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba is heading into perhaps the biggest fight of his career thus far, against arguably his toughest opponent yet.

The 30-year-old veteran AKA product is coming into his next contest riding a two-fight win streak and having won four of his last five. So confidence will certainly not be an issue for the Pakistani star.

Ahmed Mujtaba is set to face American MMA prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight bout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba shared what he thinks of Northcutt as a fighter. ‘Wolverine’ said:

“He is good, he is a karate guy, his kicks are good. He’s fast, he’s quite explosive. He has been fighting in the UFC before, and now he’s fighting for ONE Championship, so this guy has good experience.”

While Mujtaba thinks highly of Northcutt and maintains the utmost respect for the Team Alpha Male representative, he’s working on finding his opponent's weaknesses and exploiting them. He added:

“Of course, everyone has their own weaknesses, and I’m working on his weaknesses.”

If he can defeat Northcutt, in the United States no less, it will likely end up being the biggest win of his career.

