Ahmed Mujtaba got a boost in confidence after training with the world’s best

Pakistani mixed martial arts champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba is beaming with confidence heading into his next fight, even though he’s set to perform on the biggest stage of his career against perhaps his biggest-name opponent yet.

Mujtaba will trade leather with American karate sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

To prepare for this very important fight, Mujtaba has enlisted the aid of American Kickboxing Academy, working with fighters like the legendary Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov, UFC champion Islam Makhachev, and others. Now, the 30-year-old says he believes even more in his capabilities.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba spoke about his experience. ‘The Wolverine’ said:

“I feel like I was lacking behind in confidence before because I always wanted to train with the best, with Khabib, Islam, Cain, coach Javier, Coach Ron, and other guys from the United States. Now I’m very high on confidence.”

Mujtaba is riding a two-fight winning streak, with a knockout victory over Rahul Raju and a submission over Abraao Amorim. He has won four of his last five fights since dropping his ONE Championship debut in 2017.

If he can defeat Northcutt, Mujtaba will have claimed the biggest scalp on his resume and will be knocking on the door of the lightweight top five.

