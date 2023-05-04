Ahmed Mujtaba predicts Sage Northcutt will be ‘afraid’ to fight in return at ONE Fight Night 10

Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba is full of confidence heading into his upcoming bout against American MMA star ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

The 30-year-old AKA product believes Northcutt will come into their fight gunshy and unable to pull the trigger, because of how badly he got knocked out in his ONE Championship debut.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba talked about what he believes Northcutt’s mindset will be heading into their matchup.

‘Wolverine’ said:

“He’s going to be hungry because the last time, he got knocked out. Plus, he’s going to be afraid as well due to the manner of his last fight and loss. I’m not an easy guy to fight against.”

‘Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba is set to throw down with ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Mujtaba is looking to capitalize on a Sage Northcutt who is coming off the worst beating of his career. Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut in 2019 against hard-hitting Brazilian veteran ‘Good Boy’ Cosmo Alexandre.

Alexandre ended Northcutt’s evening with a single right hand that nearly shattered the American’s face. After the fight, it was revealed that Northcutt had suffered multiple facial fractures and would require intensive surgery, which would leave him in recovery and rehabilitation mode for more than a year.

