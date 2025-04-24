"AI is ret**ded & makes us monkeys" - MMA X weighs in as Sean Strickland struggles to make up his mind about artificial intelligence

Sean Strickland last entered the octagon last month when he challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 312, losing the bout via unanimous decision. It marked his second consecutive loss to 'Stillknocks', likely meaning that he needs at least one win to re-enter the division's title picture.

Ad

'Tarzan' has been known to use social media to voice his opinion on whatever crosses his mind. The No.2-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he is unable to determine whether or not he is a fan of artificial intelligence.

Strickland took to X on Wednesday, posting:

"I haven't decided if AI is making me stupid or is it the future of stream lined information. I don't want to read a 10 paragraph email just for you to tell me something that could be said in one sentence This is your fault. Just shut the f*ck up and tell me what you want!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's post here.

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. @UFCFriedChicken made it clear that he is not a fan of AI:

"AI is ret**ded & makes us monkeys"

@dmr1619 revealed that AI has made him more competent:

"AI has made me 100 times more competent in everything"

@Fully_Looted suggested that AI was created to keep people attached to their phones:

"They want you looking at that phone/screen for as long as possible. I'm surprised you picked up on this next level conditioning"

Ad

@whitfieldsdad advised Strickland to ask an AI bot about things that interest him:

"Ask an AI stuff about cars or motorcycles or whatever else you're interested in and you'll see"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Israel Adesanya wants to rematch Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland was able to shock the world when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to capture the middleweight title at UFC 293 back in September 2023. 'The Last Stylebender' recently revealed that he wants a rematch with 'Tarzan' next.

Ad

Championship Rounds revealed the comments from the two-time middleweight champion, posting:

"🚨 Israel Adesanya wants a rematch against Sean Strickland next 👀 “I told Hunter [Campbell], I told my coach, ‘it’s time’. I have a feeling who I want to fight… I gotta get some get backs. Strickland. I’m gonna get him back.” 🎥 @stylebender #UFC"

Check out the post from Championship Rounds below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Adesanya revealed that he believes Strickland beat him fair and square when they first clashed. He noted that the bout made him realize that he needs to slow down and fight less frequently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.