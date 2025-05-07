Aiemann Zahabi reveals the MMA legend in his corner for Jose Aldo clash at UFC 315: "I wanna feed off that energy"

Aiemann Zahabi recently opened up about his upcoming clash against Jose Aldo at UFC 315 and revealed that he will have an MMA legend in his corner. The Canadian will have the home crowd in his favor as the event takes place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Zahabi has an incredible opportunity to not only surge up the bantamweight rankings but also significantly increase his popularity in Canada. Aldo, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from his loss to Mario Bautista and work his way back into the title picture at 135 pounds.

While speaking to former UFC competitor Patrick Cote for Canadian outlet Sportsnet, Zahabi revealed that former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre will be in his corner when he takes on Aldo. He mentioned that St-Pierre is a supportive teammate and believes his presence in his corner will provide him a confidence boost:

"Since Aldo is a global superstar and everyone was so stressed about me fighting this guy, I said, you know what, I got my own superstar. I'll bring out [St-Pierre]. And 'GSP' believes in me. So, I wanna feed off that energy, and Georges always tells me that I'm more than enough to make it, to become a world champion.

"So having him walk out with me and fighting a world champion is just gonna give me that little extra confidence to know that I have the right support."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below:

Aiemann Zahabi highlights the importance of winning in the UFC

Aiemann Zahabi also highlighted the importance of winning in the UFC and the investment it allows him to make for his own career.

During the aforementioned clip, Zahabi mentioned that winning a fight earns him more money to invest in his training camp and ensures that he can continue to develop and be in peak performance when he returns to the octagon:

"It's like anything in life, it compounds itself. Every time you win, you get two cheques... and you get to reinvest more into your training camp. You get to buy better equipment, hire better staff.

"I have my mindset coach, I have my nutritionist, I have everything, plus Firas is really motivated to this fight, and things have really come together, and I'm ready, this is going to be the best me."

Check out the UFC 315 promo featuring Aiemann Zahabi below:

