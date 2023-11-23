Ailin Perez made more money on OnlyF*ns in a week than what UFC paid her for 'twerking' Fight Night win 

Ailin Perez recently revealed that she made more money in a week through her OnlyF*ns venture than what the UFC paid her for her last win. Perez is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend.

After the fight, the Argentinian fighter celebrated her win with an impromptu twerking dance against the cage. Her actions proved somewhat controversial among the MMA community, and many thought her twerking was in bad taste. However, it seems Perez's dance moves benefited her OnlyF*ns business.

Expand Tweet

Like many MMA stars who've joined the subscription-based adult content-sharing platform over the past year, Ailin Perez has significantly profited by sharing exclusive content with her fans. Needless to say, the extra income source goes a long way in helping 'Fiona' live life on her terms.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Perez revealed via a translator that her post-fight twerking helped promote her OnlyFans, and she saw an uptick in subscribers almost immediately.

When asked how much she made online, Ailin Perez revealed that her OnlyFans money exceeded her fight purse, which was $24,000 before sponsorship money, by over $6000 and said:

"Since [this past] Thursday to now, it’s been over $30,000. I take advantage of the OnlyFans because that’s where I’m [making] my money. With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car."

Expand Tweet

Ailin Perez claims she was attacked during the UFC Vegas 82 fight week

After her fight against Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82, Ailin Perez revealed that she got into an altercation at the Performance Institute (PI) during fight week. The incident resulted in her sporting a black eye during the fight.

Speaking at the post-fight presser, Perez kept the name of her assailant under wraps and credited her coach for coming to her rescue. She said:

"I don’t have a problem personally with anyone... This irrelevant lady came up to me after I was opinionated about one of her fights, just talking about the performance that she did. And she came to assault me. I want to thank my coach, who was there at the time of the assault... He was able to take her off me when she was assaulting me."

Expand Tweet

It was later revealed that the assailant in question was fellow bantamweight contender Joselyne Edwards, who shared a starkly different version of how the incident unfolded. She accused Perez's coach of trying to strangle her and blamed him for the fight taking place. Her version of events was later affirmed by MMA manager Alex Davis.