Ailin Perez's team confronts Alex Davis after latter blows whistle on her coach's questionable choking attempt

Ailin Perez clinched a win over Lucie Pudilova at UFC Vegas 82, but what caught the public's interest was 'Fiona's' explanation of how she got the shinner under her eye.

Perez suffered the injury following her UFC PI brawl against fellow women's bantamweight Joselyne Edwards.

Although the Argentinian credited her coach Javier Oyarzabal's intervention for mitigating the damage, further reports suggested that things were not so simple.

In a statement to the media, MMA manager Alex Davis blew the whistle on the unfortunate incident, citing that Oyarzabal was at fault for the unpleasantries unfolding at the PI.

Per Davis, Ailin Perez's coach tried to choke out Edwards during the shuffle. Furthermore, he revealed that the fighter would've been seriously injured if not for his timely intervention.

It seems that Team Perez hasn't taken kindly to Davis' comments and has resorted to some questionable actions. In a recent post on X, the MMA manager blasted Oyarzabal for attempting to intimidate him following the revelations:

"This is the truth from the point that I was involved. I just ran into Javier Oyarzabal at the event hotel. This guy confronted me with his group of friends, trying to call me a liar, trying to scare me! You are a coward. You have no business being among us! I am told old to be fighting scumbags in hotel hallways! But f**k you, you a*****e!!

Joselyne Edwards faults Ailin Perez's coach

While her coach Javier Oyarzabal was a saving grace for Ailin Perez in her UFC PI melee, according to Joselyne Edwards, the MMA coach was the aggressor.

In a statement given to MMA Mania, the women's bantamweight contender explained that both Perez and her coach attacked her during the scuffle. The fighter added that Oyarzabal continued to attack her even after she and Ailin Perez were separated. Edwards said:

"While we were fighting, her coach attacked me from behind. He was strangling me so that Ailin would hit me. Her coach attacked me. I practically had to fight two of them. He did not protect anyone. He started the fight. He was the one who heated things so that the fight would take place."

She added:

"And then he attacked me and was strangling me. Later, when they had already separated me from Ailin, he was still strangling me and did not want to let me go. He never separated the fight; he attacked me while she attacked me."

Edwards holds a pro-MMA record of 13-5 (4-3 in UFC). In her most recent fight at UFC Paris, the 28-year-old suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nora Cornolle.

